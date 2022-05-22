Nadeem Ahmed

Mr Ahmed, who has been a local councillor in the city since 2006, will fight the contest triggered by the resignation of disgraced former MP Imran Ahmad Khan following a conviction for sexual assault.

After being selected by local party members this afternoon, Mr Ahmed said: “As someone born and bred in Wakefield, I am delighted to be selected as the Conservative candidate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I fully understand what it is like to live and work in Wakefield and what needs to be done to ensure the people’s priorities are delivered.

“And I also know people here want an MP to get on with the job and deliver the things people need.

“It is what I would do as an MP - working closely with the Conservative Government to make sure we get the right things done.

“As we continue to bounce back from the pandemic, invest in skills training and recruit more police officers across West Yorkshire, I will show people here I am the best candidate to be MP for Wakefield and continue to build on the good things happening across the city.

“Wakefield needs a Conservative MP to help improve lives for everybody here.”