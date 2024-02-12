Controversial plans for homes on site of former riding centre approved

Council officers had recommended approval for the plans for 45 homes at Ford Close Riding Centre off Brass Castle Lane in Nunthorpe. The area is allocated for housing in the council’s Local Plan and officers said the development by Stonebridge Homes would bring “a good mix of dwelling types which are of a high quality design and materials”.

The council’s planning and development committee met on Thursday to consider the plan. One objector John Roebuck told the meeting the Local Plan was out of date and was “no longer effective or relevant”.

He argued there was no “demonstrable” need for additional housing in Middlesbrough. Another resident at the meeting noted some of the proposed bungalows were two storey.

Brass Castle Lane

The development of three, four and five bedroomed properties, includes 18 bungalows. The resident said: “If you look at the English definition of the word bungalow, it says a single-storey building.”

The meeting heard the proposed bungalows meet the legal definition of a bungalow – of low height with the majority of bedrooms on the ground floor with only one bedroom in the roof space. Other objections were received over concerns the additional traffic would exacerbate issues on the Marton Crawl.

Middlesbrough councillors unanimously rejected the firm’s past bid to bring 69 houses to the stretch in 2020 and an appeal was dismissed the following year. Committee member, Cllr Ian Blades noted that if they were to refuse the application this time, it could again go to appeal, adding “it will be very costly to the council, I would imagine.”