Council leader said “this is not what we stand for” after Israeli flag pulled from Sheffield Town Hall

A council leader has said “this is not what we stand for” after an Israeli flag was pulled down from a town hall flag pole.

Video footage posted on social media showed two people scaling Sheffield town hall during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in the city centre on Tuesday evening.

The flag is seen to be thrown from the landmark 200ft high Victorian structure and replaced with the Palestinian flag, to cheers from those gathered below.

Reports that the Israeli flag was subsequently destroyed were not true, according to a Sheffield City Council spokeswoman who said it was handed back to officials from the local authority.

Council leader Tom Hunt said: “Everyone has the right to safe and peaceful protest but we cannot support the events that took place during the protest outside Sheffield’s town hall.

“Protesters put themselves and others in serious danger.

“We are a City of Sanctuary, and this is not what we stand for.”

Mr Hunt said: “There are strong feelings about the situation in Israel and Palestine but we ask everyone to show respect and tolerance at this time.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected, including here in the UK.

“Terrorism is never justified. We call for peace and an end to attacks on innocent men, women and children in Israel and Palestine.”

The incident took place shortly after 6pm on Tuesday and the council hoisted the Union Flag at 8pm – a move it said was planned before this happened.

The spokeswoman said the council had displayed the Israeli flag to show solidarity.

She said the decision was taken in-line with the authority’s flag protocol and in response a request from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to consider doing it.

The spokeswoman said a full review of the incident is being undertaken, including an examination of security measures that were in place, and working with police.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said officers attended reports of a public order incident at the town hall on Sheaf Street in Sheffield at around 6.20pm.

She said: “It is believed that two men climbed onto the roof of the building and removed the flag that was being flown.