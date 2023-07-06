Council tenant asks for plaque to commemorate 50 years of her living in her bungalow

A council tenant who has lived in her bungalow for 50 years has asked for an anniversary plaque to be put on her home.

Val Wilson, who at a previous full Sheffield Council meeting told city leaders they wanted a “kick up the backside” for not fixing her bungalow, returned to the big Town Hall monthly meeting on Wednesday (Jul 5).

Val has lived in her home in Wincobank – which was finished only a week before she moved in – since 1973. She said the 50th anniversary of her moving in will be on August 23.

Asking city leaders in the meeting, Val said: “It is possible please that I could have a plaque saying ‘50 years of Val’s bungalow’? It would cheer me up a treat.”

Val Wilson in Sheffield Town Hall chamber

Addressing Lord Mayor Colin Ross, she added: “Is it possible for you to unveil it, please?”

Councillor Ross agreed to unveil it if the plaque is installed and said it was “one of the more unusual requests” the authority has had.