A listed city centre building home to artwork featuring Mr Bean and David Hockney could be the latest residential conversion scheme in Yorkshire.

Caspian House is a Grade II listed former warehouse and office space in the Little Germany area of the city.

The five storey property has been empty for a number of years, and in late December a planning application to convert the property into 19 flats was submitted to Bradford Council by Michael Chow of Jade 3 architecture on behalf of an unnamed client.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as an internal conversion to create the flats, some of which will be duplex apartments, new windows will be created on the rear of the building facing a car park on Peckover Street.

Caspian House is a Grade II listed former warehouse and office space in the Little Germany area of the city.

The building is recognisable for two prominent pieces of artwork – a wall facing the car park features a mural of Bradford artist David Hockney, while the former entrance to the building features a quirky piece of artwork featuring Mr Bean.

The unusual art installation of the beloved rubber faced buffoon frantically trying to keep a ravenous velociraptor from bursting through the fire door of the building was created early in 2016 by Moonie, Bradford’s answer to Banksy.

It has since been vandalised.

The planning application says: “Due to the awkward shape and size, it is increasingly difficult for the vacant office building to be readapted for other commercial uses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The change of use to residential apartments is the only commercially viable solution to preserve the character and setting of the listed building.

“The change of use will assist in regeneration and also providing residential use to meet with local council’s and government’s housing targets.

“These former office spaces have been marketed vigorously by local letting agents but continued to remain vacant for many months.

“The change of use proposal to form residential apartments would promote an economic role rather than allowing it to continue to become vacant and fall into disrepair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The change of use to residential apartments will surely add vitality to the remaining surrounding Little Germany area and promotes some night life activities.”