Over 250 people, including the local MP and Councillors, had objected to plans to build on a plot of land off Goose Cote Lane in Oakworth.

GCL Developments had submitted a planning application to build nine homes in the Green Belt site earlier this year.

A decision on the application was due to be made on Wednesday morning.

Numerous objectors travelled from the village to Bradford City Hall for the 10am meeting of the Regulatory and Appeals Committee, only to be told by Chair Councillor Doreen Lee that the committee had been informed the plans had been withdrawn by the developer – less than an hour before the meeting was due to start.

Cllr Lee apologised to those who had travelled to the meeting, telling them the withdrawal had come so late that there had been no way to inform objectors.

The application described the proposed dwellings as “eco homes” that would have energy demands 74 per cent lower than conventional homes.

It acknowledged that building on Green Belt was normally restricted, but claimed “special circumstances” – including a shortfall of housing in the District, meant “there are no identified adverse impacts that would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits.”

There have been proposals to develop the site before.

In 2018 an application to build 100 homes was refused, and another application for the same amount of housing submitted shortly after was withdrawn by the developer.

Residents objecting to the new plan claimed that although the number of homes had been reduced, their concerns about building on the Green Belt remained.

A report by planning officers prepared by members of the Committee had recommended they refuse the plans.

The report said: “Officers strongly dispute the applicant’s argument that there are very special circumstances to support this proposal for inappropriate development.

“The development would cause unacceptable harm to the landscape character of the area by extending the urban edge of Oakworth into a greenfield site.”

Councillor Rebecca Poulsen (Cons, Worth Valley) had attended the meeting with objectors.

She said: “I’m very pleased that the plans have not been approved.

“It is an unsuitable site, and would eventually lead to more development going down the hill.”

She criticised the fact that the developer did not withdraw the application until the last minute, meaning objectors, many of whom were elderly, had a wasted trip to Bradford.