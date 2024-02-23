The leader of the City of York Council Coun Claire Douglas nominated Coun Wells to become the Lord Mayor of York at the full council budget meeting on Thursday, February 22.

Coun Wells, who has lived in York all her life, studied social policy at the University of York later in life following the birth of her second child.

She represents the Clifton ward and her nomination was seconded by her fellow Labour councillor on the Clifton ward Coun Danny Myers.

Councillor Margaret Wells

Coun Wells said: “It is a huge honour to be elected as Lord Mayor.

“I have lived in York my whole life as did my parents.

“My grandparents on both sides moved to York early in their lives, some as toddlers before the First World War and others during the First World War to work during the war effort.

“So York’s history, culture and customs run strongly through my veins.

“I still have photos of me dressed up selling programmes for the Lord Mayor’s parade back in 1973.”

Fiona Fitzpatrick, a former teacher and a former City of York councillor, will be her Sheriff.

The position, however, may be less glamorous than it was for Coun Wells’ predecessors.

Changes to the position of the Lord Mayor of York were approved to save £10,000 on February 21.

This includes not allowing the Lord Mayor to reside at Mansion House as was the case previously, reducing the use of private cars and reducing the number of occasions the historic sword and mace are used.

The Lord Mayor and their Sheriff’s personal allowances will also be reduced.

Another move that Conservative leader Coun Chris Steward called “dictatorial” was making it obligatory that the Lord Mayor’s charity donations go to the York Community Fund.

“It is wrong and bizarrely dictatorial that Labour will decide who the Lord Mayor's charity should be,” Coun Steward said.

“Lord Mayors have always picked their own charity and often a number.