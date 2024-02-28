Councillors in York voted through a 2.99 per cent rise in basic rate of council tax on February 22, with further increases to adult social care (2.0 per cent), police (3.99 per cent) and fire (2.99 per cent) precepts also agreed.

This means that people living in band H properties will see an increase of £185.05 in their council tax payments from the start of the new financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lowest increase for people living in band AR properties is £51.41.

York city centre

People living in band D properties will see an increase of £92.54.

Coun Chris Steward, leader of the Conservative group on the City of York Council, had argued to slow the increase of council tax in his party's amendment to the budget.

He said: “Our budget amendment saw no new charge for green bins, more money into highways and libraries protected at the same time as limiting the rise in council tax by 0.5 per cent compared to other parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This doesn't sound a lot but we are the only party in York that wants to try and limit council tax rises given it is such a regressive tax.

How much council tax will increase by in York by band

“Many in York talk like the council is struggling to avoid bankruptcy and yet there is vast waste which we showed in changes we would make in our amendment.

“One York Labour councillor gets more than £10,000 just for chairing one committee and that is just one small example of money that we would rather see still held by York residents.”

But Coun Claire Douglas, the council leader, said measures she introduced will stop the council “hurtling towards financial ruin and bankruptcy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Measures to save around £14m this year included charging £46.50 a year for green waste collections, increasing car parking charges and cuts to library services.

Council officers told senior Labour councillors they must save £40m over their four year term in administration.

“We’ve been clear from day one that the budget we inherited after thirteen years of central government cuts meant making very hard decisions,” Coun Douglas said following the budget being first proposed.

“We said already there would have to be cuts, a root and branch challenge to all council expenditure and a hard look at levels of capital investment.