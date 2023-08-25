Crimple: Yorkshire garden centre and food hall granted permission to serve alcohol until 2am at weekends

A garden centre in Yorkshire has been given permission to serve alcohol until 2am at weekends.

Councillors have approved a variation of Crimple’s alcohol licence so the venue can serve alcohol and offer live music until 2am on weekends.

The garden centre on Leeds Road near Pannal had a multi-million-pound makeover in 2021 and now offers a food hall, cafe and space for weddings and other events.

North Yorkshire Council’s sub-licensing committee met in Harrogate this morning to consider the application.

Licensee Tori Watson told councillors that varying the licence from its current cut off of 11.30pm would allow the business to provide an extended bar service at weddings and for bands and DJs to play later into the night.

Ms Watson said: “We hold a lot of events and it’s becoming more and more popular as our reputation has grown.

“It won’t be for every Friday and Saturday, it’s just we get enquiries for weddings and they say can we have bar open until 1.30am or 2am. It allows us to say, yes we can. We’re not trying to open some late night venue with partying.”

Councillors heard there has been one noise complaint at the venue in the last nine years which came in 2021 but was found to be unsubstantiated.

However, the application has received several objections on noise grounds, including one from Pannal and Burn Bridge Parish Council on behalf of residents living at the nearby All Saints Court in Pannal.

Parish councillor Howard West said: “The problem is people who live in All Saints Court. They are not a complaining bunch of people but if there’s a nuisance sound after 11.30pm they would have no idea who to communicate to at that time of day.”

Mr West also read out a statement on behalf of Dunkeswick wedding venue Wharfedale Grange which said they were forced by the council to spend £750,000 on sound proofing in order to offer live music and said it was “extremely disapointing” that Crimple’s application could be considered without similar noise mitigation requests.