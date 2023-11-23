A derelict Yorkshire pub could be demolished and replaced with a development of 48 apartments.

Once one of the city’s many popular pubs, the Prospect of Bradford on Bolton Road has been empty for years.

Numerous plans to convert or demolish and replace the building, on a hillside and overlooking the city, have come and gone over the years, but the building remains boarded up.

Now the latest proposal for the site has been submitted by Horsforth-based developer The Funding Globe Ltd, which plans to flatten the Victorian pub and build a large apartment building for 48 one, two and three-bed flats.

The application describes the development as “a modern response to a traditional context”.

Some of the flats would include terraces with “views out over the wider city”.

There will also be a communal garden, new planters and seating areas on the Bolton Road side of the building.

Undercroft parking will provide 37 parking spaces.

A CGI image of 'Prospect Hotel Flats'.

The application, submitted on behalf of the developers by CondyLofthouse Architects, says: “The design is presented as a modern response to traditional context.

“The architecture and townscape of Bradford is strongly influenced by the geology and topography of the land, so for us to achieve this on the site would give a hint of the past aspirations for the city but in a new building.

“We strongly believe that the site is capable of providing a sustainable re-use of the existing brownfield site and will bring the site and land into good, and efficient use for many years to come.

“The proposals will also boost a new community and provide a landmark building for the area.

“We feel we have designed a scheme that will respond to the site and context to create a new sense of place and identity along Bolton Road.”

Although the building will be lost, the application says some of the Victorian stone will be re-used.

It says: “The design proposes the re-use of the stone sign to be recovered from the existing building on the site, however it is not yet confirmed where this will be located on the new building.

“We would also propose re-using some of the original stonework in other areas of the development.”