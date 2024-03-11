'Disappointment' as e-scooters and e-bikes to be removed from York following trial

TIER, which provided the contract on behalf of the Department for Transport, decided not to extend the contract past May 31, 2024, due to concerns over profitability.

It will now focus on other locations “with stronger long-term potential” which the council’s transport executive Coun Pete Kilbane said was “disappointing”.

“Participating in the Department for Transport trial enabled York to gain valuable insight into the use of e-scooters and e-bikes and how we might look to make these permanent sustainable transport options in future,” said Coun Kilbane.

E-scooter in York

“We’ve had an excellent partnership working with TIER over the years, and we’d like to thank them for working on the trial here in York.

“We’re disappointed TIER has decided to withdraw from York, but we know the findings will prove insightful for the Department for Transport for the creation of their national guidelines and call on the government for clarity about e-scooter legislation.

“The temporary government legislation for the trials are still in place, so we are in discussion with the Department for Transport about the options we have for a new operator to run e-scooter trials in York.”

TIER’s head of public policy, Jessica Murphy, said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have chosen not to continue operating in York beyond the end of our existing contract.

“In light of both our path to profitability and the way our business has developed in the UK, we have had to take the difficult decision to focus our resources in other locations with stronger long-term growth potential.

“We want to extend our deepest thanks to the people of York and to the City of York Council for their support over the last three years.