Proposals to build a convention centre close to Leeds’ First Direct Arena, on the site of the old Yorkshire Bank headquarters, will be debated again by city councillors next week.

The idea, which first came to light earlier this year, has caused upset in Harrogate, where business leaders feel the development threatens their town’s economy.

Harrogate Convention Centre (HCC) says the “size and scale” of Leeds’ plans will draw big gatherings away from its own venue.

At a meeting in August, centre director Paula Lorimer claimed analysis suggesting the impact on Harrogate would be minimal was “flawed, inaccurate, out-of-date and in some areas totally wrong.”

Despite further talks taking place between the parties since, no middle ground appears to have been reached.

Leeds planning officers, drawing conclusions off the back of further studies, insist the effects of the development on Harrogate will be “reasonably negligible” and have recommended the development be approved.

They’ve indicated they would not oppose the building of a smaller conference centre in Leeds, as they say the venue in its current form would offer 42 per cent more space than they can offer in Harrogate.

However, the proposals have not been adjusted in size.

The Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Association, along with six of the town’s hotels and four local councillors have also objected to the scheme.