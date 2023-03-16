The councillor in charge of transport at North Yorkshire County Council has criticised a “hard-line cycle lobby” in Harrogate as he reflected on the decision to scrap two high-profile active-travel schemes.

Coun Keane Duncan gave a wide-ranging presentation to Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce at the town’s Convention Centre.

In January, it was confirmed a long-anticipated extension of the Otley Road cycle path towards Harrogate would be shelved due to negative feedback at public consultation. It would have followed the first phase from Harlow Moor Road to Arthur’s Avenue that was completed last year but received widespread criticism due to a design that asks cyclists to weave on and off the pavement.

This led to some cyclists ignoring the route and using the road instead, with critics likening it to a crazy golf course.

Coun Duncan said the proposals for phase 2 received negative feedback, not only from motorists but pedestrians and cyclists too. He said: “For me that was strong and compelling evidence why we should not proceed.”

The executive member for highways said when moving forward with new active-travel proposals in the town he would be “listening to everybody and not just those who shout the loudest.”

He added: “It has become clear there is a hard-line cycle lobby who, in my view, do not speak for everyday cyclists in Harrogate.”

Harrogate District Cycle Action declined to comment.

Coun Duncan also spoke about why the council decided to end the Beech Grove low-traffic neighbourhood trial in August 2022 after 18 months.

He said the scheme “became a symbol of anti-active travel sentiment” so planters were removed to allow the council to take stock and consider what to do next . He added: “Everybody said no matter what the feedback we’d continue, no matter what. I came into post and the modal filters were removed, giving us a chance to look again.”

Despite the council not moving forward with plans at Beech Grove and Otley Road, it announced in February it would be submitting another bid through the government’s Active Travel Fund.

It will seek £1.08m of initial funding to create segregated cycleways on Victoria Avenue in Harrogate. The council will also be asking for a further £1.65m to add segregated cycle lanes on the cycle route between Harrogate and Knaresborough.

It comes three weeks after it was reported Harrogate’s much-contested moves towards a more sustainable transport future may receive a multi-million pound boost.

North Yorkshire County Council says the proposed Harrogate initiative is part of an ambitious £3.19 million funding bid to the Government to enhance facilities for cyclists and pedestrians in Harrogate, Knaresborough and Richmond.