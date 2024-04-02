Harrogate seeks views on pedestrian crossings proposal at Stray land council would exchange with Duchy of Lancaster

Proposals for two pedestrian crossings in Harrogate have been developed following feedback from road safety groups, local schools and parents.

North Yorkshire Council is asking the public to share their views on the two proposed crossings at the junctions of Slingsby Walk and Oatlands Drive and Slingsby Walk and Wetherby Road.

A tiger crossing is proposed for Slingsby Walk and Oatlands Drive, with segregated zones for cyclists and pedestrians.

For Slingsby Walk and Wetherby Road, the proposal is to install a signalised toucan crossing for pedestrians and cyclists.

The crossing would include a raised table – the council said this would make the crossing more visible whilst “acting as a traffic calming measure”.

The idea for this one is to ensure a safer crossing over Wetherby Road which prioritises non-motorised users.

As the proposals require the construction of a new footpath and cycleway over an area which is currently designated as 'Stray land', the council must dedicate land in exchange to the Duchy of Lancaster, which owns the Stray parkland.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of environment, Karl Battersby, said: “Ensuring people can cross the road safely is incredibly important. Therefore, we are keen to implement these two crossing points in Harrogate, especially as they are close to schools in the area.

“We have produced these plans after consulting with road safety groups as well as school staff and parents, so we hope they will receive overall support.

"I’d encourage people to share their views on both schemes, and also express which land exchange they would prefer.”

The deadline for comments is Sunday, April 14, 2024

This is the first phase of potential improvements in the Oatlands Drive area.