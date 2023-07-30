A housing development was approved in Yorkshire despite receiving more than 150 oppositions.

Doncaster Council’s planning committee this week approved an application from Persimmon Homes to build 187 dwellings in Cantley.

The estate will be built on Land South of Doncaster Road.

It will consist of a variety of apartments, semi-detached and detached houses ranging from one to four bedrooms.

CGI impression of the homes. Credit: Persimmon Homes

While the majority will be market housing, 43 will be available for affordable social renting.

15 percent of the estate will be allocated for public open space, including a trim trail area.

The application received 30 letters of opposition from local residents.

According to a member of the public who spoke in opposition, a local petition against the development received 156 signatures.

Doncaster Council does not take petitions into account as official oppositions, this was therefore not included in its data.

The main reason for opposition was concerns over road safety for both traffic and pedestrians as a result of the development.

Other reasons included inadequate school funding, flood risk, lack of amenities in the area, loss of farm land and the impact of construction.

Cantley with Branton Parish Council remained neutral on the application, however echoed the concerns of residents.

Councillor Jane Cox spoke in opposition of the application during the planning meeting.

Hall Cross Academy and the associated Hatchell Wood Primary School will receive a total £1,310,736 to fund a total 67 school places.

Councillors raised concerns that there are several other schools in the area which will not receive funding, such as Mcauley High School and The Hayfield School.

Mark Beevers, Head of Land and Planning at Persimmon South Yorkshire spoke in favour of the application:

“This development offers an exciting opportunity to provide much needed need homes for families, young people and downsizers in Cantley and the surrounding area.

“As well as providing a mix of house sizes, home owners will enjoy significant areas of green space, cycle routes, play areas and new footpaths.

“Over £1.3 million of funding will also be invested in two local schools, further supporting the local community.”