How Gentleman Jack and Happy Valley have provided economic benefits for Calderdale as well as cultural

Screen hits like Gentleman Jack and Happy Valley alongside a three-year rolling programme of arts events will produce economic benefits for West Yorkshire, says the region’s Mayor.

A light-hearted question from a Calderdale councillor about Gentleman Jack saw Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin highlight the economic benefit culture will have in encouraging investment and jobs.

With Sally Wainwright-penned dramas Gentleman Jack, about Halifax 19th century lesbian heiress Anne Lister, which has ended after two series, and hard-hitting Happy Valley, starring Sarah Lancashire as Sgt Catherine Cawood bringing in tourists, Calderdale is benefiting from the interest.

Coun Josh Fenton-Glynn (Lab, Calder) said he lived in the same neighbourhood as Happy Valley’s fictional character Catherine Cawood and had already seen tourists taking pictures of where she lived.

Sally Wainwright at Shibden Hall, Anne Lister’s ancestral home in Halifax and setting for Gentleman Jack. Picture: Calderdale Council

Of the other recent Wainwright hit he asked Ms Brabin: “I wonder if you will support the campaign for a third series of Gentleman Jack – and also support film and television in Calderdale as a way to bring in more money and investment to West Yorkshire?”

Just three days after Ms Brabin spoke to the meeting of the full Calderdale Council, Cabinet member Coun Sarah Courtney (Lab, Calder) was a guest on BBC Breakfast to speak about Happy Valley and Calderdale.

Ms Brabin – an actor with three decades in the creative industries before pursuing politics, first as Batley and Spen MP, joked that returning Gentleman Jack should be a council motion.

More seriously, she said its impact was reflected to her by a meeting with Japanese tourists at Halifax’s Piece Hall who had seen the series.

And a rolling programme of major arts events through the region over the next three years would place West Yorkshire in the spotlight – Leeds 2023 and the Kirklees Year of Music this year, Calderdale’s own Year of Culture to tie in with the borough’s 50th anniversary celebrations next year, with a similar cultural event in Wakefield, plus Bradford UK City of Culture year in 2025.

“We have an extraordinary opportunity to prove that culture levels up,” she said, outlining some of the projects she was sponsoring or supporting as Mayor.

She believes data which can be provided to Government from these schemes will build an economic case for investment in culture in the region.

Culture was not just entertainment that was nice to have – the industry was worth £2 billion to West Yorkshire’s economy involving 50,000 jobs and would give opportunities to more people here, including young people, said Ms Brabin.

“I want to make sure that wherever you’re from you have got the chance to have a great career in the culture industries.