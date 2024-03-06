Liberal Democrats and Conservatives to challenge Labour on Lord Mayor changes

One Conservative and two Liberal Democrat councillors have ‘called-in’ changes to the Lord Mayor of York position to be reviewed at a scrutiny committee meeting on March 11.

Some of the privileges the holder of the position has previously enjoyed have been removed - like living in Mansion House - to save £10,000 and occasions the historic sword and mace are used will be limited to save staffing and security costs.

Coun Ashley Mason, a Liberal Democrat who has worked closely with a previous Lord Mayor as Sheriff, said the changes that were agreed “lacked detailed financial information”.

Chris Cullwick, Lord Mayor of York

He also said the lack of consultation was “simply unacceptable” but the Labour finance executive Coun Katie Lomas argued consultation wasn’t necessary.

Coun Lomas said: “The changes agreed are pretty limited in scope and ensure the Lord Mayor and Sheriff are able to fulfil their roles on behalf of the city, while ensuring modest savings contribute to the council’s overall budget position.

“We wouldn’t expect to widely consult on a decision to withdraw a grace and favour home, especially when recent Lord Mayors haven't been able to live in it due to safety issues.

“The Mansion house will remain the base for the civic party and available for them to use, just not to live in.”

Coun Lomas added that some concerns were based on a “misunderstanding” and added that “the Lord Mayor and Sheriff will retain the standing and importance in the city their roles have always enjoyed”.