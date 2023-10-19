More parking fines have been issued atone street in Yorkshire than any other street in the town.

The council has collected more than £73,000 from motorists driving in Valley Drive in Harrogate since 2021.

Valley Drive, which runs adjacent to Valley Gardens, has topped the list for the most on-street PCNs issued in the town during each of the last three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Council, which controls parking in the county, supplied its parking fine data for Harrogate to the Local Democracy Reporting Service following a freedom of information request.

Valley Drive, which runs adjacent to Valley Gardens, has topped the list for the most on-street PCNs issued in the town during each of the last three years.

In 2021, there were 1,402 penalty charge notices issued on Valley Drive which generated £35,153 for the council.

The number fell to 978 penalty charge notices last year worth a combined £23,814.

So far in 2023, the council has issued 672 penalty charge notices which has brought in £15,070.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valley Drive is in a disc zone which is when motorists display a paper disc with the clock set to the time of arrival in order to receive free parking.

However, if motorists do not display a disc after they park, or they stay longer than their alloted time, they are liable to receive a penalty charge notices worth £50 — which is reduced to £25 if paid within 14 days.

North Yorkshire Council said it has stepped-up patrols on Valley Drive which has reduced the number of offences.

The street with the second-highest number of parking fines is West Park, which is next to a section of the Stray and hospitality venues including Weetons, the Coach and Horses and the Yorkshire Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been 1,399 penalty charge notices issued on West Park since 2021 generating a total of £30,382.

Other streets to make the top 3 include St Mary’s Walk, James Street and Station Parade.

“Our parking officers patrol areas with both waiting and stopping restrictions. The patrolling is random, but the areas that appear to cause the most breaches are patrolled more often until more motorists comply.