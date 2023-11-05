A contractor caught doing broadband pole works after dark ‘without following all strict health and safety guidelines’ has prompted a review.

The contractor working for MS3, which was deploying poles in Hedon and Hessle until works were suspended this week, was filmed and put on social media. MS3 CEO Guy Miller said works would remain paused until a full health and safety review has taken place.

East Riding Council is set to review the actions MS3 takes before deciding whether or not to let it continue installing the poles after it ordered a suspension earlier this week “following feedback from the local community”.

It is not clear if the ‘feedback’ included the footage, but the council said at the time: “The council will hold a meeting with MS3 and their contractors to discuss the concerns and seek to agree appropriate solutions. The works of MS3 will resume only after the council is satisfied necessary adjustments have been implemented.”

Protesters have turned out to meet contractors since the first poles were deployed in Hedon’s Westlands Drive on Monday, October 9. Several more demonstrations have taken place since, leading to Humberside Police officers being sent to keep order in some cases.

Mr Miller said MS3 remains committed to going above and beyond the standards required of them during the installations, following the revelations about their contractor. The CEO said: “MS3 was made aware this week of a video on social media showing one if its contractors operating after dark without following all our own strict health and safety guidelines for these circumstances.

“We have subsequently agreed with the East Riding Council to pause poling works in East Riding whilst a full health and safety review takes place. This does not impact other areas of our build or when using underground delivery or utilising third-party infrastructure.”

The council’s spokesperson said it was committed to ensuring health and safety standards are met wherever works take place. The spokesperson said: “The council issued a stop work notice to MS3 to enable a thorough investigation.