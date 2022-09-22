Council officers said they were essentially powerless to control the number of short-term lets – powered by websites such as Airbnb – which have rocketed by as much as 180 per cent in the last four years in York.

Tourist cities across the world have taken action to try to limit their impact, with Edinburgh being the latest to impose a licence regime and require owners to apply to change the use of their property – something City of York Council wants to have the power to do.

Councillors on a scrutiny committee heard from Mairi McMahon, a resident of The Groves, who is also the author of a French government project aimed at controlling holiday lets in Paris.

She said neighbours trying to begin enforcement action against noisy holiday lets faced a difficult task compared to France, where one complaint can see a licence withdrawn.

She said the big increase in holiday lets in The Groves, which started in around 2016, was “causing a lot of trouble” in the residential neighbourhood.

It is not just the so-called “party houses” that are an issue, she added, with even smaller lets causing problems as noise carries throughout the narrow Victorian streets.

Ms McMahon praised the Edinburgh scheme, which has come about through changes made by the Scottish government, but she said it was unclear what York specifically could do without a change in the law.

City of York Council has submitted a response to a government request for evidence about the impact of short-term holiday lets, which may eventually lead to law changes.

Coun Michael Pavlovic said he believed that private sector landlords were ‘flipping’ their properties from long-term rentals to short-term holiday lets because they are more lucrative, resulting in a noticeable increase in no-fault eviction notices being served on tenants in York.

Coun Pete Kilbane added: “If the market continues to be unregulated then communities like Bishophill in the city centre and communities in Guildhall will be hollowed out – and they are currently being hollowed out.”

Director economy, regeneration and housing, Tracey Carter, said the council’s hands were tied behind its back without new powers.

Coun Christian Vassie said short-term holiday lets taking the place of private rentals would lead to a reduction in council tax payments, as landlords are entitled to instead pay cheaper business rates if their properties are available for 140 nights or more a year.

“There is huge potential for a significant loss of revenue for the city council, ” he added.

Coun Fiona Fitzpatrick said housing in The Groves was being lost for essential workers such as those at the nearby hospital and that trade at local guesthouses and hotels was being hit.