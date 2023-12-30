Plans to install Peregrine nest box at Yorkshire landmark in Chris Packham backed campaign to boost falcon population

One of Yorkshire’s most recognisable landmarks could play a role in a Chris Packham backed campaign to boost the Peregrine Falcon population.

The Bradford Peregrine Trail Project aims to make urban areas “more hospitable” to the birds of prey, and is backed by big names including Packham, Natural England, the RSPB and the Bradford City of Culture Team.

As part of their work, the group has revealed plans to install a peregrine nest box near the top of the chimney at Lister Mill.

The proposals, recently submitted to Bradford Council, also include a CCTV camera that will allow Bradford residents to view any nesting falcons.

It is partly inspired by similar schemes at Wakefield Cathedral and the University of Leeds.

A planning application for the work says raising the profile of the birds – the fastest animal on the planet – will “help and enrich the lives of the citizens of Bradford.”

Completed in 1873 and standing at 249 feet tall, the mill chimney can be seen across Bradford, and has been described as one of the city’s architectural gems.

It was designed by local architects Andrews and Pepper, and based on the Campanile in Venice.

The planning application for the falcon nest and CCTV camera says there is evidence that wild falcons have made the area around the chimney part of their territory, but that breeding attempts on the huge structure regularly fail.

Peregrine falcons It can reach over 320 km/h, making them the fastest recorded animal. In the UK the species has bounced back from a major decline in the 1960s to a more healthy number today.

The team behind the application hopes the work will not only help Bradford’s Peregrine Falcon population increase, but also give people in inner city areas a better link to nature.

The application says: “These works are part of the wider Bradford Peregrine Trail Project, funded by Natural England, with support from Bradford and Airedale RSPB, Local community groups including Lister Community Action Group, Bradford City of Culture 2025, broadcaster and President of the RSPB, Amir Khan, and broadcaster and naturalist, Chris Packham.

“The project aims to make urban locations in Bradford more hospitable for the Schedule 1 protected Peregrine Falcon, whilst connecting local people with the wildlife spectacle of the fastest animal in the world.

“Wild Peregrine Falcons hold a territory and attempt breeding on the Lister Mill chimney but have had a poor record of breeding success – specifically eggs laid on bare stone have failed to hatch. “Evidence from around the country suggests installing a Peregrine nestbox lined with gravel, dramatically improves breeding success in urban locations.

“Installation of a CCTV camera will enable the Peregrines to be monitored. It will also support an engagement project, connecting local people with the hidden wildlife on their doorstep. Similar works and resulting success has been achieved locally at the University of Leeds and Wakefield Cathedral amongst many other examples.

“Viewing the Peregrine Falcons is currently difficult, due to the height of the chimney.

“The installation of the camera will enable the Peregrines to be monitored by Bradford Urban Wildlife Group and enjoyed by local people via the Bradford Peregrine Trail website, social media and at organized viewing events.

“Close working with community groups, schools, local facilities and engagement with Bradford 2025 will ensure a high profile for these birds, delivering benefits to local people and raising the profile of this historic building.

“We are living at a crucial time in the life of this planet as we are in the midst of a climate and biodiversity crisis. We urgently need to engage more people in the care of our natural world. Connection with wildlife has also been proven to have a dramatic and positive impact on mental health.

“By helping our precious Peregrine Falcons we will generate many opportunities to also help and enrich the lives of the citizens of Bradford.”

Conservation Officers have called the plans for the Grade II* listed building “promising” but added:” “It is advisable to take necessary care and precautions to guarantee that there is no harm or impact on the current materials or finishes of the chimney.”