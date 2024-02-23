Numerous people including former deputy leader of the council Andy D’Agorne stood outside the Citadel before the budget meeting, some chanting and waving Palestine flags.

After the Lord Mayor of York Coun Chris Cullwick started the annual budget, one man inside the Citadel stood up and addressed the room.

He said: “How dare we call ourselves a city of sanctuary?” before citing Palestinian deaths since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

Protesters at the City of York Council budget meeting

Coun Mark Warters tried to intervene but could not be heard clearly before other protesters chanted “free free Palestine”.

Coun Cullwick responded by saying: “This is a budget meeting of the City of York Council.

“It is only possible in the budget meeting if the speakers can address the items on the agenda.”

Protesters against the war in Gaza are escorted out of the Citadel at the annual City of York Council budget meeting. pic.twitter.com/BfYsRnR0Cv

— Adam Laver (@adamlaver) February 22, 2024

He said there are “opportunities” for members of the public to register to speak at full council meetings through the appropriate channels.

Another protester who started chanting from the back of the room was also escorted by security.