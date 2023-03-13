£22m project at Bradford Interchange will create 'world class gateway' to city

The £22 million project to improve access to Bradford Interchange will make it a “world class gateway” to the city – a meeting has been told.

The work will see the Hall Ings car park demolished and a new pedestrian entranceway to the Interchange – recently referred to as “the country’s ugliest station.”

The project was discussed by West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee at a meeting on Friday, when members heard of the “tight” timetable for the work due to the need for it to be completed by 2025 for Bradford’s City of Culture celebrations.

The work is being funded by Government through its Transforming Cities Fund, and will be accompanied by the pedestrianisation of neighbouring Hall Ings and the creation of a new city centre park.

Designs for what the new interchange could look like.

The plans were first proposed in 2019, and Government approved funding in March 2020.

The report goes on to say that the new entrance “would make Bradford city centre a safer, more welcoming and accessible place.”

At the meeting Jonathan Rogers, who is helping deliver the Transforming Cities Fund projects, said: “The Interchange’s ability to act as a key gateway is limited by its location behind other buildings, including this NCP car park.”

He went on to describe sections of the station as “poor quality” adding: “This scheme aims to create a world class gateway to Bradford. There will be a seamless link between all transport modes.

“An extremely attractive plaza area will replace the current congested taxi area.

“The work will create a vibrant station that is a much better gateway to Bradford. The work is expected to drive up bus and rail passenger numbers.”

Referring to the current station he said: “It is not visually appealing, especially as the first sight for a visitor to the city.”

The work will be fast tracked – particularly with the deadline of having it complete by Bradfords 2025 City of Culture year.

Councillor Alex Ross Shaw, Bradford Council’s Executive for Regeneration, Planning and Transport, said: “Along with the pedestrianisation of Hall Ings and Market Street this is a very tight programme, but I’m confident we can deliver it in time for City of Culture.

“The Interchange isn’t the gateway to the city that it should be.

“In fact it is the perfect argument for rail investment in Bradford – whenever politicians come to Bradford by train this is the first thing they see.”

Leeds Councillor Eleanor Thompson raised concerns that in the new plans taxi drop off parking spaces would actually be further away from the station than they currently are. She said this could create accessibility issues for disabled users.

Mr Rogers said the Authority was working with Bradford Council to ensure the station is fully accessible to all, but in general the station will be more accessible after the work due to the improved entrance and plaza.

Coun Ross Shaw added: “If you use the interchange as it is, it doesn’t feel the most accessible place. We may be moving the drop off point further away, but it will probably still be a better experience for disabled users.”