On Tuesday, January 6 local residents and councillors attended a planning inspectorate meeting to protest plans to build 121 homes on biodiverse field Rose Hill Rise.

The application by Miller Homes was first rejected by Doncaster Council’s planning committee in March last year following extensive criticism by residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In November however, the committee approved the application after it was resubmitted with almost identical contents.

Members of the Rose Hill Residents Association (RHRA) protest plans for 121 homes on the popular beauty spot.

This week’s planning inspectorate meeting was planned to take evidence for Miller Homes’ appeal against the application’s first rejection in March.

Some 30 to 40 members of the public attended to oppose the appeal, alongside Bessacarr councillors Nick Allen and Majid Khan.

For over seven hours, attendees discussed elements of the plans including traffic concerns, construction impacts and trees and woodland on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Nick Allen said: “I was delighted to see so many local people at the Planning Inspectorate meeting. It was packed.

“As everyone knows, I have been against the sale of the land near Rose Hill since we had the ‘disposals’ meeting years ago. The Council should never have put it up for sale in the first place.

“It has been one farce after another and has already cost taxpayers a small fortune. Heavy equipment will not get down The Avenue and the work will cause traffic blockages on Cantley Lane and Bawtry Road. It is an accident waiting to happen.

“I trust the Inspector took all of this into account yesterday. I’ve been an elected councillor in Bessacarr since 2015 and this issue has really galvanised local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been great supporting the Rose Hill Residents Association and I will continue to do so. I have backed them all the way from the start.”

The associated planning inspector is expected to announce a decision on the appeal in March.

At the same time, Bessacarr resident Diana Hoyle has launched a crowdfunder to take legal action against the plans.