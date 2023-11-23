Kirklees Active Leisure’s centre at Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium will be closing its doors for good.

Kirklees Council had previously given the charitable organisation permission to explore withdrawing from the stadium site. Now, a decision has been made with seemingly very little notice and the centre will permanently shut on Thursday, November 30.

The reason given for the sudden closure is soaring costs around inflation, energy and staffing.

A statement on KAL’s website says: “KAL operates the Stadium Health and Fitness Club on a commercial lease basis, with significant rental and service charge costs to Kirklees Stadium Development Limited (KSDL), the overall operator of the John Smith’s Stadium site, being a major factor for the facility operating at a substantial loss.

“Unfortunately, this position is no longer sustainable for the charity, and, to allow KAL to decant the Stadium site, it is with significant regret that KAL must inform customers that the Stadium Health and Fitness Club will close permanently.

“KAL absolutely appreciate that customers will be disappointed with this outcome, however the extremely challenging financial circumstances and high rental / service charge costs at the Stadium site give KAL no alternative but to sadly end our lease at the facility.”