Kirklees residents have saved over £180k on their food bills in this financial year as a result of an ‘oversubscribed’ affordable food scheme.

The Bread and Butter Thing (TBBT) is an organisation providing access to low-cost, nutritious food, in partnership with Kirklees Council. Members of TBBT can get three shopping bags full of food worth a minimum of £35 for just £7.50. This includes a variety of food items with NHS healthy start vouchers able to be redeemed at the hubs.

In a recent interview, Coun Paul Davies, Cabinet Member for Corporate Services said: “In this financial year, the scheme has provided 214,755 meals for local people, saving residents £184,000 on their food bills.”

In October, Kirklees Council’s Cabinet approved £125,000 to facilitate the opening of more hubs across the district. At the time, four hubs were open in Kirklees – Chickenley, Dalton, Deighton, Howden Clough, and a fifth was proposed for Dewsbury Moor. An additional service is being provided at Cowlersley to meet the high demand.

Coun Davies said: “I know that some families across our communities are struggling to put food on the table and the cost of living crisis is only adding more pressure. These hubs will make a big difference to those families, not only by providing affordable, nutritious food but also by offering other kinds of support and advice.”

TBBT works in partnership with supermarkets, factories and farms to redistribute surplus food. This includes food that often ends up going to waste because it’s wrongly labelled or there is too much of it.

Mark Game, CEO of the Bread and Butter Thing said:“We can’t ignore the fact that the rising cost of living is driving demand for our affordable scheme at an unprecedented rate.

“Working in conjunction with Local Authorities and local community partners allows us to spread our service even further and support more people who need it.