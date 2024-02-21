The Whitby lighthouse and sea walls at Scarborough Harbour are set to undergo a £795,000 investment as part of North Yorkshire Council’s ongoing commitment to improve the area.

A total of £543,000 investment has been allocated to carry out design and investigation works to the Scarborough lighthouse pier to replace the sheet piles, a sheet material used to provide earth retention, support and protection against the sea.

The lighthouse pier has been deemed at risk of failure, with the front edge closed off to the public.

Whitby Lighthouse will receive investments over £200,000.

This is also the case with the roundhead, where a loading restriction is in place and the piles are beyond repair, according to the council.

A further £252,000 will be spent on design and investigation works on the Grade II listed Whitby West Pier lighthouse which is in poor condition.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for harbours, Cllr Derek Bastiman, has called the investments to the harbour and lighthouse are “essential”.

“Scarborough Harbour and the Whitby lighthouse are important and historic structures, so it is essential that we allocate a significant budget to ensure they are maintained and managed to a high standard,” Cllr Bastiman said.

Scarborough lighthouse pier.

“Any collapse would have serious consequences on access for vessels, and continued deterioration will impact on harbour operations, businesses and tourism.”

The funding was agreed at a meeting of North Yorkshire Council’s executive members on Tuesday (Feb 20) and is to be spent in the next financial year.

North Yorkshire Council has stated the harbours require an investment of £27 million to resolve all of the infrastructure challenges at both Whitby and Scarborough.

