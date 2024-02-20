York Explore signed a 15-year contract with the City of York Council to receive funding to provide library services in the city in 2019.

But following a predicted £11.4m overspend forecast in September 2023, the City of York Council’s Labour administration sought savings to balance its books as legally required.

York Explore’s CEO, Jenny Layfield, however, was displeased when £600,000 worth of savings from her organisation were included in the council’s budget.

"In any contract of this nature there are agreed mechanisms for changing the terms of the contract, however those changes require the agreement of both parties,” Ms Layfield said.

"Explore's position remains as previously stated - that under the current contract, we do not intend to close any libraries."

When asked if an agreement could be reached, Coun Jo Coles - the executive member for health, wellbeing and adult social care - said: “I think these things are done best in partnership, done best in collaboration with other organisations.

“I’m confident because the price of us not being confident is that we lose control of our budgets.

“If we can’t make these savings and if we can’t balance the budget then we lose control of our funding.

“Issuing a section 114 notice means we really do lose control.”

But Ms Layfield’s tone has not suggested any willingness to negotiate.

“I think that’s fair; they weren’t open to having that conversation at all,” Coun Coles said.

“This is a sensitive discussion around the delivery of a contract.

“We are absolutely committed to honouring the contract that we have but we do want to change it.

“And we will change it in partnership with them.”

The Liberal Democrats, the opposition group on the City of York Council, have pounced on the opportunity to campaign against any funding cuts to library services.

They have organised a rally to take place on Thursday, February 22, at 4.30pm outside York Explore library on Library Square, Museum Street before the City of York Council budget meeting later that evening.

Coun Nigel Ayre, Liberal Democrat group leader said: “Thursday’s rally will be an opportunity for residents, parents, and librarians to show their support for the great work that York Explore’s libraries do.

“We have been overwhelmed with the response we have received from residents in opposition to the Labour council’s decision to axe £600,000 from the libraries' budgets.

“Residents are deeply concerned about what this cut will mean for the most disadvantaged in our society; those that rely on libraries for warm spaces in the winter, those without access to computers or the internet and community groups who will be left without meeting spaces.