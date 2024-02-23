York councillors vote through increase in council tax and cuts to services

At the full council budget meeting on Thursday, February 22, a majority of councillors voted to increase the basic rate of council tax by 2.0 per cent and the adult social care precept by 2.99 per cent.

The North Yorkshire Police Authority precept will increase by 3.99 per cent and the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority precept will increase by 2.99 per cent.

Council-run car parks will go up from £18 to £20 for the day and rents will increase by an average of 7.7 per cent.

York city centre

An annual green bin charge of £46.50 was also approved, as well as other service cuts largely to fund adult social care.

Before the budget was voted through, Coun Claire Douglas, the leader of the City of York Council, said: “I will not preside over a council that sees itself hurtling towards financial ruin and bankruptcy.”

The council had previously forecasted an £11.4m overspend and needs to save £40m over the next four years.

Coun Douglas also said: “I won't play political games with the finances of this city and its people."

Coun Nigel Ayre, leader of the main opposition Liberal Democrat group, told the executive “you don’t have to make these cuts”.

He said new government funding of £1.5m would mean the council now does not have to make cuts to libraries or charge for green waste collection.

But Labour argued that adult social care would need to be funded beyond the £1.5m government funding.

The Liberal Democrats also suggested using a £696k public health reserve and £500k acquisition reserve to fund one-off items, which was heavily criticised by Labour.

Coun Chris Steward, the Conservative group leader, praised the council leader but also suggested reversing the green waste charge, while removing the council’s communications team, as well as assistant director posts and political assistant posts.

Neither the Liberal Democrat nor the Conservative amendments to the budget were carried.

The City of York Council’s budget for 2024/25 is approximately £150m, but it has now saved around £14m - £4m of which in adult and children's social care.

Labour has blamed inadequate government funding and the exhaustion of reserves by previous administrations for the cuts.