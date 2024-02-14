An optional annual charge of £46.50 for green waste collection is set to be introduced in York once it is voted through by councillors on February 22 as part of the council’s annual budget.

The Labour administration hopes that a take-up of between 25 per cent and 75 per cent will raise between £780k and £1.7m.

The council needs to save £40m over the next four years and was predicting an £11.4m overspend when Labour came into office.

Liberal Democrat councillors have criticised the policy and called-in a scrutiny session on February 12, unsuccessfully arguing that Labour breached the council’s constitution on the basis of not following principles of good decision-making.

“The lack of consultation is extremely concerning, something that is becoming a wider reputational issue for the council,” Coun Andrew Hollyer, a Liberal Democrat, said.

“It’s crucial that the decisions that are made hear the voices of local residents, are clear in the options available to the council and clearly explain the rationale for the decision to be taken.”

He claimed that charging between £30 and £40 could cover the costs and accused the administration of trying to make a profit from the charge.

“If a profit is to be made then the council should at least be honest about that,” Coun Hollyer said.

Labour argued any additional funds for the council would be a positive thing.

Coun Jenny Kent, environment executive, said the “business community” was consulted and no concerns were raised.

Another Liberal Democrat, Coun Tony Fisher, said a public consultation should have happened to find out what people would do with the rubbish if they didn’t want to pay the charge.

He said he asked people in his ward and claimed “a lot of people say they would just chuck it in the grey bin.”

Coun Fisher added: “Other people say, quite simply, ‘we’ll burn it’.

He also disputed claims from council officers that there is no evidence the policy would lead to increased fly-tipping.

Coun Katie Lomas, finance executive, said: “What we are trying to do with our budget approach is to set a balanced budget, which is required by law, and avoid issuing a section 114 notice.”

She added: “The ultimate result of that would be that government commissioners would come in and take away all financial decision-making from the council and only deliver minimum statutory level services.

“That would be to lose all non-statutory services and for other services to be delivered at the minimum level possible.

“That would be far, far greater cuts to the services that our residents value and need from us.”