York Lib Dem leader calls North Yorkshire councillor's anti-Semitic comments "appalling"

Coun Pat Marsh, who chairs the Harrogate and Knaresborough area constituency committee, was suspended from the Liberal Democrats after she tweeted various anti-Semitic comments.

She said “Jews” were “evil”, “horrendous” and “vile”, as well as repeating conspiracy theories like “Israel owns the USA”.

Coun Marsh’s comments referred to her views on the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza.

Coun Nigel Ayre

Coun Nigel Ayre, leader of York Liberal Democrats, said: “It is right the party has taken swift action to remove Ms Marsh from the group and suspend her membership.

“Her comments were appalling.

“Anti-semitism has no place within the Liberal Democrats.”

It has previously been reported that Coun Les, North Yorkshire Council leader, would like Coun Marsh, who now sits as an independent, to consider her position as a councillor.

He said: “I think the tweets she has made may be criminal, that’s for others to investigate and decide.

"I would think she should consider her position.

“The comments I have seen are outrageous and offensive.

“I understand a number of complaints have been made to the monitoring officer.

“I don’t follow Pat Marsh’s Twitter account so I haven’t seen these before, but I understand there [are] a number of them.”

According to the BBC, Coun Marsh defended her comments.

She said: "I am against what they are doing to the Gazan people.

"I'm just trying to be a human being.