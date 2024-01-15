Yorkshire council takes action against antisocial behaviour with new signs in Bridlington

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is taking further action against antisocial behaviour by putting up new signs in Bridlington to highlight the area’s Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).

The North Marine Drive seafront area of Bridlington has been affected by loud music and the revving of engines, in the early hours of the morning, when young people gathered there.

The area is partly residential, with a hotel and an elderly persons’ residential home nearby, and two separate blocks of flats.

Over the past three years, this location and the antisocial behaviour have been reported to Humberside Police and East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Due to this, a PSPO was put in place and in early 2023 it was extended to include loud revving of engines, loud exhausts and loud music.

Council officers sent out over 20 letters to members of the public, warning that they had breached this protected area, however, some of the recipients then got in touch with the council and stated that they were not aware of the "ban" in the area or the PSPO.

To remind people of the PSPO, the council received help from members of the public to create the new signs.

The seven new signs are at regular intervals along this stretch and are designed to be eye-catching and have already received positive feedback from residents.

Councillor Leo Hammond, the council’s Cabinet member for planning, communities, and public protection, said: “The council has already been sending out warning letters about this PSPO, which contain information that could result in a fine. This has resulted in the offenders contacting us for more information about the PSPO.