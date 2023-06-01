All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Yorkshire council to take legal action over traveller camp at children's playground

A Yorkshire council has has confirmed it is to take legal action over a traveller camp
By Tony Gardner
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:22 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 16:23 BST

Caravans are understood to have been moved onto playing fields near to a children’s playground in Thornes Park on Wednesday afternoon (May 31).

Antony Sadler, Wakefield Council’s service director for communities, said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment of travellers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have visited the site and have started legal action to try and move them on as quickly as possible.”

Most Popular
Wakefield Council has confirmed it is to take legal action over a traveller camp in Thornes Park. Caravans and vehicles are understood to have been moved onto playing fields near to a children’s playground on Wednesday afternoon (May 31).Wakefield Council has confirmed it is to take legal action over a traveller camp in Thornes Park. Caravans and vehicles are understood to have been moved onto playing fields near to a children’s playground on Wednesday afternoon (May 31).
Wakefield Council has confirmed it is to take legal action over a traveller camp in Thornes Park. Caravans and vehicles are understood to have been moved onto playing fields near to a children’s playground on Wednesday afternoon (May 31).

Thornes Park is registered as a Grade II listed historic park and garden.

Ian Deighton, chair of Friends of Clarence, Holmfield and Thornes Parks (CHaT), said: “This is not vacant land.

“A lot of investment has gone into the children’s playground recently and we hope it doesn’t stop young people enjoying it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Deighton said there had been other illegal encampments recent years but at different locations within the park.

Wakefield Council has confirmed it is to take legal action over a traveller camp in Thornes Park. Caravans and vehicles are understood to have been moved onto playing fields near to a children’s playground on Wednesday afternoon (May 31).Wakefield Council has confirmed it is to take legal action over a traveller camp in Thornes Park. Caravans and vehicles are understood to have been moved onto playing fields near to a children’s playground on Wednesday afternoon (May 31).
Wakefield Council has confirmed it is to take legal action over a traveller camp in Thornes Park. Caravans and vehicles are understood to have been moved onto playing fields near to a children’s playground on Wednesday afternoon (May 31).

He added: “Hopefully this can be resolved quickly without any damage being caused to the park.”

Related topics:YorkshireWakefield CouncilGrade II