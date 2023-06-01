Yorkshire council to take legal action over traveller camp at children's playground

A Yorkshire council has has confirmed it is to take legal action over a traveller camp

Caravans are understood to have been moved onto playing fields near to a children’s playground in Thornes Park on Wednesday afternoon (May 31).

Antony Sadler, Wakefield Council’s service director for communities, said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment of travellers.

“We have visited the site and have started legal action to try and move them on as quickly as possible.”

Thornes Park is registered as a Grade II listed historic park and garden.

Ian Deighton, chair of Friends of Clarence, Holmfield and Thornes Parks (CHaT), said: “This is not vacant land.

“A lot of investment has gone into the children’s playground recently and we hope it doesn’t stop young people enjoying it.”

Mr Deighton said there had been other illegal encampments recent years but at different locations within the park.

