Yorkshire water boss sewage apology criticised by Yorkshire councillors

Yorkshire councillors have said the apology from Yorkshire Water’s boss over sewage discharge is “way too little and far too late”.

Bradford Green Councillors, which has eight councillors in Bradford, said the work being carried out by the organisation to reduce the amount of sewage being pumped into local waters would ultimately being paid for by local households.

Earlier this month, Nicola Shaw, Yorkshire Water’s CEO, said in a letter to customers there had been “a huge amount of criticism, of and anger at, the water industry over recent months”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I get why people are angry – seeing sewage in our rivers and seas isn’t right.

Earlier this month, Nicola Shaw, Yorkshire Water’s CEO, said in a letter to customers there had been “a huge amount of criticism, of and anger at, the water industry over recent months”.

“We should have a system that befits the 21st Century. So, on behalf of Yorkshire Water, I am sorry. We should have acted more quickly to change the situation.”

The apology also included details of investment to modernise the sewer network, but Greens claim this will be paid for by households through higher bills.

Councillor Celia Hickson (Tong), deputy Leader of the Green Party Group, said the apology was “way too little and far too late”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “It is actually hiding the real announcement that households across Yorkshire are going to foot the huge bill for fixing the mess Yorkshire Water have got us into.

“For decades, Yorkshire Water has failed to properly invest in our infrastructure whilst funnelling their profits to their shareholders – which are mainly made up of international banks.

“Households across the country are struggling with rising bills and now they are going to be hit by rising water bills.

“This isn’t a cost-of-living crisis, it is a cost of greed crisis and it is families across Yorkshire who will be paying to clean up our rivers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Janet Russell (Craven) said: “The apology Ms Shaw has issued should be one to every single water bill payer because we have been paying for a service we haven’t received – and now Yorkshire Water want us to pay them a second time.

“It is the Government that needs to act here.”

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Our shareholders have funded the majority of our £180m plans for storm overflow improvements in the next two years.

“They are supportive of our environmental commitments and this latest funding announcement takes our total investment in river water quality between 2020-2025 to almost £1bn.

“The additional national investment of £10bn announced by Water UK will be paid by shareholders up front, with the costs then paid back in tiny increments each year through bills.

“We won’t know the precise impact on bills for some time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “It is clear that huge investment is needed, but precise levels are for the regulator to determine.

“We’ll submit our investment plans to Ofwat later this year and we’ll need to await their decision before we can understand the impact on bills.

“We know how tough things are for many people at the moment, so whatever the bill impact, we’ll continue to support more households with paying their bill than ever before – over 90,000 customers in Yorkshire are already receiving support for their bills.”