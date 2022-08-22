Councillors launch campaign to improve Knaresborough High Street amid "little investment" in decade

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liberal Democrat councillors Hannah Gostlow and Matt Walker are urging people to share their views as part of their ‘A Starter for 10’ campaign.

An online survey will run until 30 September and ideas already suggested by the councillors include an expansion of the town’s bus station, 20 mph speed limits and more parking spaces.

Councillor Gostlow said: “There has been little or no investment in Knaresborough by North Yorkshire County Council over the last ten years and residents and businesses are fed up.

A campaign to improve Knaresborough High Street has been launched by two councillors who say the town has suffered from “little or no investment” over the last decade.

“Now we want North Yorkshire Council to invest in Knaresborough High Street and not just the cars passing through it.

“Councillor Walker and I want to push for positive change and we want to make sure the voices of those in Knaresborough are heard.”

Other ideas suggested by the councillors include electric vehicle charging points, cycle parking and more pedestrian crossings. They also want to hear views on whether wider pavements are needed, as well as a review into road signage and loading bays for High Street businesses.

Councillor Walker, who along with councillor Gostlow was voted onto the county council in May, said: “We are publishing our A Starter for 10 to begin a constructive and positive conversation about the future of the High Street, what people would like to see and how we can make that happen.

“A Starter for 10 is just that, a start of a discussion.”

To have your say go to https://digitallibdems.typeform.com/HighStreet10