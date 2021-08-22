Councils consulting Filey residents and businesses on town's regeneration as ten-year masterplan outlined

Filey residents and businesses are being asked their opinions on the town's regeneration

The ideas provided during the consultation will be used to develop a draft masterplan for how Filey could attract new investment in future and what the money should be spent on.

The plan will set out how public services will be delivered locally and identify key projects, infrastructure requirements and investment opportunities.

This will include a bid to the Community Renewal Fund for £25,000, which will be used to assess the ideas from the consultation and develop proposals to be included in the draft proposal.

The masterplan will identify schemes that can be carried out as soon as funding can be secured.

The councils will work together to identify and bid for funding opportunities that have the best chances of success, such as the post-Brexit UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The masterplan for Filey comes after Scarborough and Whitby were awarded £20.2 million and £17.1 million respectively from the government’s Towns Fund. Filey, however, did not meet the criteria to be considered.

Councillor Steve Siddons, leader of Scarborough Borough Council, said: “We promised that Filey would receive its own masterplan. This consultation is the first important stage in making that happen.

“We want to hear what residents and businesses of Filey think would benefit and improve their town. What should the priorities be? What schemes would allow the town to thrive without detracting from its genteel nature and family friendly community?

“There is an advantage to Filey not meeting the criteria for the government’s recent Town Deal funding. It means the town is not constrained by the conditions attached to such funding that Scarborough and Whitby have to follow.

“We can start with a blank piece of paper. Regeneration doesn’t have to be limited to the immediate town centre and themes such as health and well-being, leisure, crime and anti-social behaviour can be included.

“During the next few weeks we look forward to hearing what matters the most to the Filey community and what exciting ideas they have for the future of their town.”

The better borough team is leading on the consultation, starting with a consultation survey during August and September for the Filey community.

Filey residents and businesses can contribute their views by completing the short survey at scarborough.gov.uk/consultation

Printed copies of the survey are available at Filey library, Filey Town Council office, Tesco and the Post Office.

Drop in events will be held on Sunday from 11am to 1pm at the emergency services gala day at Clarence Drive sports field then between 2pm and 4pm

at Crescent Gardens bandstand. More events will be held later in the month.

The consultation closes on Friday September 17.

Work to draw up a draft masterplan for Filey will take place between September this year and March 2022.

Councillor Jacqui Houlden-Banks, Mayor of Filey, added: “Filey Town Council is delighted to be working with Scarborough Borough Council on this important project.

“A masterplan for Filey is vital to ensure we can move forward with momentum and improve our town for the benefit of residents, businesses and visitors.