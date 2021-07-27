Covid deaths top 100 for the first time since March as Boris Johnson continues to urge caution amid falling case numbers

People wearing face mask in central London pictured July 19 (PA/Dominic Lipinski)

In total 131 deaths were announced on Tuesday, the first time they reached three figures since March 23, while another 23,511 positive tests were also confirmed.

Yorkshire and the Humber recorded the second highest death toll of any region in England in the figures, with 19 announced. Only the North West had more, with 25 fatalities recorded.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Redcar and Cleveland continues to record the highest case rates in England, with 963.2 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to July 23, however in line with national figures, this is a significant drop from the previous week, when rates topped 1,500 per 100,000 people.

A number of factors are thought to be behind the recent fall in cases, including increased vaccination, people socialising outdoors and a stop to secondary school testing, which was picking up symptomatic and asymptomatic cases.

Despite the consistent decline, and one expert suggesting that the country could “be looking back at most of the pandemic” by the autumn, Boris Johnson warned against drawing any “premature conclusions”.

Speaking on a visit to Surrey Police HQ yesterday he said: “It is very, very important that we don’t allow ourselves to run away with premature conclusions about this.

“Step four of the opening-up only took place a few days ago, people have got to remain very cautious and that remains the approach of the Government.”

Professor Neil Ferguson, whose modelling was key to the UK locking down for the first time in March 2020, told the BBC that vaccines have changed the outlook.

“We’re not completely out of the woods, but the equation has fundamentally changed,” he told the Today programme .

“The effect of vaccines is hugely reducing the risk of hospitalisations and death.

“And I’m positive that by late September or October time we will be looking back at most of the pandemic.