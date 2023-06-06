The speed limit on a moorland road which runs past the iconic Cow and Calf Rocks in Ilkley has been reduced from 50mph to 30mph.

Bradford Council announced the speed limit change and said a number of signs have been put up on Hangingstone Road, which runs past the Cow and Calf Rocks and The Cow and Calf pub, and on Moor Road.

The council said the change has been made due to a number of ‘speed-related incidents’ and said satnav companies have been made aware of the update.

Bradford Council’s executive member for regeneration, planning and transport, Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw, said “There have been a number of serious speed related incidents at this location and the reduction in the speed limit is a direct reflection of that.”

The Cow and Calf rocks on Ilkley Moor