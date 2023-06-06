All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested

Cow and Calf, Ilkley: Council reduces speed limit on moorland road past Cow and Calf rocks

The speed limit on a moorland road which runs past the iconic Cow and Calf Rocks in Ilkley has been reduced from 50mph to 30mph.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:35 BST

Bradford Council announced the speed limit change and said a number of signs have been put up on Hangingstone Road, which runs past the Cow and Calf Rocks and The Cow and Calf pub, and on Moor Road.

The council said the change has been made due to a number of ‘speed-related incidents’ and said satnav companies have been made aware of the update.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bradford Council’s executive member for regeneration, planning and transport, Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw, said “There have been a number of serious speed related incidents at this location and the reduction in the speed limit is a direct reflection of that.”

Most Popular
The Cow and Calf rocks on Ilkley MoorThe Cow and Calf rocks on Ilkley Moor
The Cow and Calf rocks on Ilkley Moor

Speeding is one of the police’s ‘fatal four’ offences which are most likely to cause death or serious injury, alongside driving whilst under the influence of drugs or alcohol, not wearing a seatbelt and mobile phone use.

Related topics:CouncilIlkleyBradford Council