Plans to reopen the landmark Middlesbrough transporter bridge have committed to on Teesside, with both current mayor Ben Houchen and Labour mayoral candidate Chris McEwan pledging to see it revived.

Conservative Lord Houchen wrote on his social media channels that the bridge, which has been closed since 2019 because of safety concerns, was “saved”. The decision to go ahead with the proposal will be taken to Tees Valley Combined Authority’s (TVCA) cabinet meeting on January 26.

The previous evening, Labour’s mayoral candidate Chris McEwan launched a campaign to re-open the bridge. “Not only is the transporter bridge a key piece of transport infrastructure for our region,” he said, “it’s an iconic part of our industrial heritage, and it’s great to see the incumbent mayor following in Labour’s footsteps.”

In December 2020, Middlesbrough and Stockton Councils agreed to spend more than £650,000 in emergency repairs to make the bridge safe after it was found to be sinking on one side. Then Lord Houchen said: “The Transporter Bridge has been an important crossing over the Tees for more than 100 years and should remain so now and into the future.”

Tees Transporter Bridge, often referred to as the Middlesbrough Transporter Bridge, in Middlesbrough.

TVCA would not confirm the cost or timeframe involved in bringing the 112-year old gondola bridge back into use, however former Middlesbrough mayor Andy Preston said earlier this year that costs to bring it back into use could be between £15m and £25m.

Lord Houchen referred to “£1bn” his authority had been allocated to spend on transport as part of the UK Government’s Network North plan in the wake of the cancellation of the northern leg of HS2.

A spokesperson for TVCA refused to confirm that this was where the funding would come from, adding: “We’ve nothing further to add. Details will be presented to January cabinet.”

In a statement Lord Houchen said: “We will be taking finalised costs to January cabinet. Detailed work was commenced by the Combined Authority in October, which will be made available to cabinet.