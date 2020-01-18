Dales ‘must get same flood funding as South Yorkshire’

The “forgotten” flood victims of the Yorkshire Dales demanded last night to be placed on an equal Government footing with communities in the south of the county.

Six months after a freak summer storm deluged homes and businesses, and turned roads turn to rivers in one of the most remote parts of the National Park, council officials and a charity have called for parity with other victims.

They want Whitehall to guarantee to match fund money raised locally to help victims – a move which they say would bring in at least an extra £250,000 for relief work.

The move comes three weeks after the Government agreed to a similar match-funding scheme in South Yorkshire, parts of which were devastated by further floods last year.

The Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick promised to match donations up to the value of £1m which had been raised to help people whose homes and businesses were affected when a month’s worth of rain fell in 24 hours in November, causing the River Don to burst its banks..

Mr Jenrick’s action came after pre-election scenes in the village of Fishlake, near Doncaster, where Boris Johnson was confronted by residents angry at what they saw as a lack of support.

In the Upper Dales, where flash flooding caused extensive damage at the end of July, residents have now asked for a similar funding guarantee.

A letter to ministers from the Two Ridings Community Foundation, co-signed Richmondshire District Council and seen by The Yorkshire Post, asks for match funding to “also be available to the people and communities of Swaledale, Wensleydale and Arkengarthdale, who experienced equally devastating flooding”.

The request is endorsed by North Yorkshire County Council, the National Farmers Union and the area’s Local Enterprise Partnership.

The Richmondshire council leader, Angie Dale, said: “If they can do it for one area, they should do it for all areas. We need equality throughout.”

She said that while no-one in North Yorkshire begrudged the extra aid to communities further south, “what works in one area should work in another.”

More than £250,000 has so far been raised in donations for the rural communities.

But Mark Jones, a parish councillor whose driveway was washed away by the floods and who remains without vehicular access to his home, said many in the Dales felt “forgotten and left out”.

More than 300 homes, 30 businesses and 50 farms were flooded when a freak summer storm at the end of July washed away roads and bridges in remote parts the Dales.

The Two Ridings Community Foundation said the picture remained acute for many victims.

“Many of those affected were on low wages, low fixed-pension incomes, tenant hill farmers or small businesses and therefore have little financial resilience,” it says in its appeal to ministers.

It adds: “As an area that relies on farming and tourism with much of the employment typified by low wages, and many people having to work several part-time jobs to make ends meet, this lack of financial resilience is likely to have long-term impacts.”

The foundation said that despite having raised more than £250,000 to support financial hardship, there was “still significant unmet need”.

The letter, sent this week, has received significant support from councillors and other officials.

Richmond’s MP, Rishi Sunak, who helped secure £5m of Government funding in the immediate aftermath, to rebuild roads and bridges, repair walls and restore farms to productive use, said he had raised with ministers the question of parity with South Yorkshire’s flood victims.

The November floods there, when the River Don burst its banks, affected a more densely populated area and the Army had to be called in.

Mr Sunak said: “In finding a threshold level at which to intervene, I have argued that the intensity of the flooding should count as well as its volume, breadth and scale, which are the traditional measurements.”

The MP praised the “enormous resilience and spirit” of the victims and other members of the community, whose work, he said, was “humbling and inspiring”.

The Government has said it will respond “in due course” to North Yorkshire’s request for match funding.

A spokesman at the Housing, Communities and Local Government Department, said: “Since the flooding in the Yorkshire Dales last summer, the Government has provided funding and support to help the recovery of affected people, communities and businesses, including farms.

“We continue to review requests for assistance and are working closely with councils to support the recovery of our communities.”