Dan Jarvis warns Afghanistan is 'on the verge of falling to the Taliban'

Mayor of the Sheffield City Region Dan Jarvis

The Mayor of Sheffield City Region, who served with The Parachute Regiment in Iraq and Afghanistan, is also urging Downing Street to support the Afghan government and help negotiate a peace agreement.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last month that all British troops are returning home after a 20-year military campaign, and President Joe Biden has promised to withdraw all US forces by the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But both leaders are under pressure to keep a military presence in the war-torn Middle Eastern nation, as the Taliban continues to make advances against Government forces.

Dan Jarvis served with The Parachute Regiment in Iraq and Afghanistan and was promoted to major before he became a Labour MP in 2011

“The US decision to leave meant Britain couldn’t have feasibly stayed and staying without a coherent strategy wouldn’t have helped anyway,” Mr Jarvis told the Yorkshire Post.

“After two decades of a war that has left tens of thousands dead and cost the west trillions of dollars, Afghanistan is on the verge of falling to the Taliban.

“I want to know what the government is doing to support the Afghan government and help negotiate a peace deal. Not saying anything and hoping nobody notices isn’t good enough.

“457 British service personnel never made it home. Thousands of veterans are today suffering terribly from the effects of the campaign.

“Millions of Afghans have known nothing but violence and bloodshed. They all deserve better than this.”

The move has also been criticised by former Cabinet Ministers Johnny Mercer, Rory Stewart and Tobias Ellwood, who all served in the Army before becoming Tory MPs. They claim the withdrawal is premature.

Mr Stewart said NATO forces should continue to provide air support to Afghan government forces and not leave “so recklessly and suddenly”.

While General Sir Richard Barrons, who was head of UK Joint Forces Command, has described the move as “a strategic mistake” and said terrorist organisations could regroup in the country and “bring harm in Europe and elsewhere”.

Taliban forces are now in control of about two-thirds of the country, Reuters reports, and US intelligence suggests they could take the capital Kabul within 90 days.

A Government spokesman said: “As the defence secretary has said, without the US as a framework nation, it was necessary for the UK and NATO to transition to a new phase in their support for the Afghan people.