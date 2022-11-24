Democracy itself is at stake following a decision by the Supreme Court that a new Scottish independence referendum cannot be held without the agreement of Westminster, Nicola Sturgeon has claimed.

The First Minister of Scotland yesterday vowed to use the next election as a de-facto referendum on the country’s place in the union.

Judges at the UK’s highest court announced their unanimous ruling on Wednesday, making clear the Scottish Parliament “does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed the “clear and definitive” ruling from the Supreme Court

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the SNP Party, speaks during a press conference on November 23, 2022 in Edinburgh

Following the judgment, the Scottish First Minister vowed to continue pushing for independence, saying: “As long as there is breath in my body, I refuse to give up on the basic principle of democracy.”

She said a special SNP conference will be held in the new year “to discuss and agree the detail of a proposed de facto referendum”, using the next UK election.

Ms Sturgeon later told journalists in Edinburgh: “As of today democracy is what is at stake.

“This is no longer about whether Scotland becomes independent, vital though that decision is. It is now more fundamental.

“Indeed from today the independence movement is as much about democracy as it is about independence.”

Ahead of a pro-independence protest taking place later on Wednesday, she said “we will see the real spirit of the independence movement” in the days and months to come.

The First Minister said she has dedicated much of her life to the cause of independence, saying a de facto referendum is not her preferred option.

She added: “Anybody who says ‘we can’t do this because we might not win’. Well, if we can’t win then we don’t deserve to be independent.

Other members of her party went further, suggesting that the Supreme Court ruling signals the “end of the union as we know it”.

Scottish Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson said the decision shows the UK is not a “voluntary union” after the judges ruled the Scotland Act does not permit Holyrood to legislate on the reserved issue.

Speaking at Holyrood on Wednesday, he quoted former Tory prime minister Margaret Thatcher who said “Scots have an undoubted right to self-determination” and that no politician or party “should stand in their way”.

He added that Scots “have chosen to have a choice but the Conservative Party, the Labour Party and the Liberal Democrats are working hand-in-glove to deny the people their say”.

Mr Robertson added: “We need democracy in this country. Today we have seen the end of the voluntary union as we know it.

“We will not give up on democracy in this country and people will have their say.”

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons yesterday, Rishi Sunak said the people of Scotland want “us to be working on fixing the major challenges that we collectively face, whether that’s the economy, supporting the NHS or indeed supporting Ukraine.”