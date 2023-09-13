More than 60 new homes could be on the way for a Yorkshire village, though concerns have been expressed over the ‘severe impact’ it could have on the village.

An application has been submitted to Kirklees Council to bring 62 homes to the land at Cliff Hill, Denby Dale. The homes would be a mix of one bedroom to four or more bedrooms and come with their own parking.

The site is allocated in the council’s Local Plan and is adjacent to existing developments – one for six homes on part of the same site, another for 29 homes at a neighbouring site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2022, the applicant submitted an earlier application for a development of 48 homes at the same site was rejected on several grounds. These included remediation and contamination concerns, insufficient density and privacy worries.

An artist's impression of Cliff Hill, Denby Dale.

The design and access statement from the developer explains that “extensive amendments” have been made to address the previous concerns. However, local residents still have their reservations with two objections being submitted.

One of the objectors was worried over the ‘severe impact’ the development would have on the village. They added: “The urbanisation of the village has a detrimental effect on house prices in the area and destroys its rural charm. Local infrastructure such as roads, schools and health services will also be strained.”

Another objector expressed fears that the development would significantly increase traffic, causing safety issues. They said: “I am concerned the entrance to the proposed development (although just within the small 30mph section at the bottom of Cumberworth Lane) will be a major risk – adding more traffic to an already dangerous road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Vehicles exiting the 60mph section of road do not adequately slow down before reaching the proposed junction. How do you propose vehicles will be slowed before the junction if the current speed limit is not being followed?

“As a local resident, sharing the same street, please consider the implications of more traffic and another junction on Cumberworth Lane. This lane is used recreationally to access a playground, woods, the Bromley Park Estate, multiple businesses, and is regularly used by school children to walk home. Please consider the safety of local residents.”