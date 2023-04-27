All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
14 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
13 minutes ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
26 minutes ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
35 minutes ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana
2 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
14 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer

Derelict farm buildings including pig sty to be converted into homes

A collection of derelict farm buildings, including a pig sty, can be converted into homes after plans for the rural Yorkshire site were approved.

By Chris Young
Published 27th Apr 2023, 09:09 BST

The plans will see a farmhouse on New Laith Farm, in Brown Lee Lane, Wilsden, refurbished and extended, and five more homes created by refurbishing decrepit farm buildings on the site.

A planning application for the work was submitted by James Wilkinson late last year, and has this week been approved by Bradford Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The farm dates back to the 19th century, and was most recently used as kennels. Wilsden Parish Council had objected to the plans, saying they were an “over development” of the rural site, which lies within the green belt.

Most Popular
New Laith Farm, in Brown Lee Lane, WilsdenNew Laith Farm, in Brown Lee Lane, Wilsden
New Laith Farm, in Brown Lee Lane, Wilsden

Planning officers said the extensions would increase the size of the buildings on the site by around 21 per cent, which they argued was “not disproportionate.”

They added: “The proposed conversion works are designed to retain the agricultural character of the buildings. The proposed development is not inappropriate in the green belt as it reuses existing redundant buildings that are structurally capable of conversion without requiring significant rebuilding work.

“The development would maintain the character of the former farmstead.”

Related topics:YorkshireBradford Council