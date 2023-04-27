A collection of derelict farm buildings, including a pig sty, can be converted into homes after plans for the rural Yorkshire site were approved.

The plans will see a farmhouse on New Laith Farm, in Brown Lee Lane, Wilsden, refurbished and extended, and five more homes created by refurbishing decrepit farm buildings on the site.

A planning application for the work was submitted by James Wilkinson late last year, and has this week been approved by Bradford Council.

The farm dates back to the 19th century, and was most recently used as kennels. Wilsden Parish Council had objected to the plans, saying they were an “over development” of the rural site, which lies within the green belt.

New Laith Farm, in Brown Lee Lane, Wilsden

Planning officers said the extensions would increase the size of the buildings on the site by around 21 per cent, which they argued was “not disproportionate.”

They added: “The proposed conversion works are designed to retain the agricultural character of the buildings. The proposed development is not inappropriate in the green belt as it reuses existing redundant buildings that are structurally capable of conversion without requiring significant rebuilding work.