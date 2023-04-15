A developer has reaffirmed that a site mooted for 53 homes in Harrogate has been thoroughly tested for ground contamination— but this has been disputed by a local toxicology expert.

North-east developer Jomast wants to build the scheme at Knox Lane in Bilton but it has been met with opposition from local residents who have raised a host of concerns about the proposals with contamination proving to be particularly contentious.

The application has been before Harrogate Borough Council’s planning committee twice in the last six months but both times they were deferred as councillors were not not satisfied that the ground had been thoroughly investigated for toxic materials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is because some of the site was previously part of a railway that pulled hoppers and tankers for the gas works in Bilton. Asbestos was used for installation on steam trains and there are also concerns that tar from coal could still be toxic, posing a threat to future residents.

Developer Jomast wants to build homes at Knox Lane in Bilton

However, the developer’s agent, Stephen Courcier, told councillors at a meeting in February that testing for contamination took place across the whole site, including the proximity of the former railway tracks, and showed no “significant levels” of contamination. But councillors weren’t convinced and ordered the developer to undergo more testing before a decision was made.

Since the meeting, Mr Courcier sent an email to the council that has been published on the council’s planning portal and says there would be “no benefit” to carrying out more sampling. He wrote: “The railway line and its immediate locality were subject to seven exploratory excavations. Therefore, the consultants have advised that the former railway line has been comprehensively assessed.

“Nevertheless, the consultants have produced the attached note that clearly highlights the extent of the testing carried out in proximity to the former railway line and their findings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Courcier confirmed the developer’s position on the contamination report has not changed since the email was sent on March 31.

However, a local toxicology expert who lives in the area said he is not satisfied with where the samples were taken from on the former tracks. Dr Damian Bowen said: “The land contamination report advises that the proposed development site, including the former railway has been comprehensively tested. Samples taken for contamination analysis however do not target the area of the former railway lines.

“Instead, testing was conducted either side of the embankment, across the open field. Furthermore, analysis was not conducted for all samples taken. The developer has provided no justification as to the inadequacies of the testing strategy. You certainly can’t find anything if you’re looking in the wrong places.“

The email from Mr Courcier to the council also asked if a quick decision could be made on the plans and he suggested North Yorkshire Council’s first Harrogate & Knaresborough planning committee later this month as a potential option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, this request was made too late in the day to be considered for the meeting on April 27, according to the council.