Dominic Raab resigns following bullying probe

Dominic Raab has resigned from the Government following a bullying probe that upheld two complaints against him.

Mason Boycott-Owen
By Mason Boycott-Owen
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:12 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 10:12 BST

The Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister this morning released a statement saying that he would keep to “his word” and resign now that claims of bullying were upheld.

However, in his resignation letter to Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, Mr Raab said that the two findings made by the senior lawyer Adam Tolley’s inquiry were “seriously flawed” and “set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government”.

He added that he felt that the “threshold for bullying” had been set “so low” and will now encourage further complaints against ministers which will have a “chilling effect” on Government.

Dominic Raab has faced a series of bullying allegations.Dominic Raab has faced a series of bullying allegations.
Mr Raab, who has seved as a minister in multiple departments since 2015, also called for the leaking of “fabricated claims” against him to the media to be investigated as he felt they were in breach of the inquiry’s rules and the civil sevice code of conduct.

After being accused of “dither”, Mr Sunak was taking a second day to determine whether he will kick Mr Raab out of his Cabinet as he reviews senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC’s investigation.

Mr Sunak received the report on Thursday morning but Downing Street was unable to say if the Prime Minister’s verdict, and the report itself, would come today.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper defended the time taken by Mr Sunak to reach a decision, insisting that he would come to a conclusion “as quickly as he can”.

