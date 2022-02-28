Doncaster MP and Deputy Speaker Dame Rosie Winterton announces she is stepping down at the next election

Handout photo issued by UK Parliament of Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons Rosie Winterton speaking in the House of Commons

The Labour representative for Doncaster Central has said it had been an “honour” to serve in the role and had “treasured” the support from her constituents.

Dame Rosie has been a Deputy Speaker in the House of Commons since 2017 having been first elected as an MP at the Labour landslide election in 1997.

In a statement released on Sunday, Dame Rosie said: “Having been brought up in Doncaster and lived here for many years, I have treasured the support I have been given by local people.

“It has been wonderful to have the opportunity to support local charities and community groups, our local public services, including schools and the NHS, and local business.

“In Westminster, I have always tried to do Doncaster proud and make a difference through ministerial roles in the Labour government, the shadow cabinet, and currently as Deputy Speaker.

“I am very grateful to the local Labour Party for all their support and kindness, and have many fond memories of campaigning. Come sun, rain, wind or snow we worked hard and also managed to have some fun!”

She is the latest in a growing list of long-serving MPs who have announced this will be their last term in Parliament.