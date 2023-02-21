Doncaster MP claims regional mayor’s job listings are “for the boys” and slams Sheffield Supertram plans

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) has posted several job vacancies online, garnering criticism from a Conservative MP.

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher took to Twitter to raise suspicions over job listings on the SYMCA website which total around £400k in salaries.

There are currently eight listings on the website for a variety of roles.

Fletcher wrote on Twitter: “The jobs in question include a Political Officer to assist the Mayor and a Trams Manager to run the Supertrams in Sheffield that @olivercoppard is buying with £24M of Doncaster’s transport money.

“It’s pretty galling knowing that our money is being used for Sheffield to have Supertrams when we were being told that they didn’t have enough to save our Airport. In fact they did have enough but that is a matter for a public inquiry.

“Now it seems that our Council Tax is to be used for Political Officers.

“Should any elected Mayor have a Political Officer? I would say No. We certainly don’t want one in Doncaster and I don’t see why our council tax should be used to fund political posts like this one.

“The advert reads: “You will be a key supporting officer in the Mayor’s Office team, ensuring that the Mayor’s work is informed by strong political relationships and insight, helping him achieve his manifesto commitments.”

“Is it jobs for the boys? I can’t imagine that the person appointed will not be a card carrying member of the Labour Party although that isn’t mentioned in the job description. How many are there already in the “Office team”? What do you think of all this?”

The MP has been extensive in his criticism of the SYMCA, particularly during the ongoing battle to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Last year, he wrote a letter to Mayor Oliver Coppard as well as Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones calling for them to “hand over” their devolved powers, claiming they did not know how to use them.

Mayor Coppard responded: “I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.”