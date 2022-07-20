800 jobs are at risk after the owner of Doncaster Airport said it was launching a strategic review

South Yorkshire's Mayor Oliver Coppard attended the virtual meeting with Robert Hough, Chairman of Peel Airports Group, along with Conservative Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher and representatives from Doncaster Council.

Mr Coppard said he was also disappointed that they hadn't got an extension to the six-week review which Peel announced last week.

The airport is facing closure with Peel Group saying it "may no longer be commercially viable".

It has blamed the ongoing impact of the pandemic and the “fundamental issue” of a shortfall in passenger numbers being exacerbated by Wizz Air pulling out. The airport is said to have been lossmaking for years.

However a working group is being set up including Peel Group with "all options" still on the table, Mr Coppard said.

Despite telling the Airport Operators Association in 2020 that regional flights were "going to be even more important" as part of the post Covid recovery, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps had not responded to a letter from Mr Coppard asking him to attend the meeting. However the DfT had asked for a separate meeting with Peel on Thursday, it is understood.

Mr Coppard said: "We will now have an ongoing conversation through a working group that we will establish about the future of the airport.

"I think it is important that it's my office, Doncaster Council, Peel and the Government that are part of the conversation.

"They (Peel) have said all options are on the table and I am going to take them at their word. We still want to keep an airport on the site.

"It is not about Peel taking a decision unilaterally, there has to be a discussion between the local community, politicians, stakeholders and Peel to deliver the best future.