Doncaster Sheffield Airport set to close despite second Truss pledge to keep it open

Liz Truss on Thursday told BBC Look North that she wanted to make sure that the airport survives.

“I will do what I can [to save it] and will talk to the relevant people,” she said, rowing back from her comments in her first Prime Minister’s Questions where she pledged to “protect” the airport from closure.

However, it is understood that the Government had already made its decision to not intervene on the closure after it had exhausted options in meetings between Anne-Marie Trevelyan and the airport's owners, Peel Group.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Yesterday Labour MPs for the region made an impassioned plea to the Government to invoke emergency legislation in order to give more time for a buyer to be found.

However, it is understood that the Government will not look to invoke the Civil Contingencies Act in order to keep it running.

Liz Truss was last night accused of being “disingenuous” and “misleading” by giving hope to the airport's workers and local people who rely on the airport.

Sarah Barnes, GMB Organiser, said: “If Liz Truss has pledged to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport while knowing her Government has already decided not to intervene, that is disingenuous at best; downright misleading at worst.

“These are people’s lives and livelihoods she’s talking about, not political face-saving.”

South Yorkshire Labour MPs yesterday wrote a letter to the Transport Secretary, arguing that the closure would result in crucial life-saving and national security operations having to relocate in less than 45 days, and therefore constitute a risk to life.

Dame Rosie Winterton said: “The Secretary of State has the power, under the Civil Contingencies Act, to keep the airport open so that another operator can be found to secure its continuation as a national asset and the operation of commercial flights”.

Ed Miliband MP said: “The airport is a vital resource for our city, region and country. The operations that take place there must be safeguarded and the airport saved so it can continue as a fully functioning commercial airport.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport said the decision by its owners to close the airport ws “incredibly disappointing” but it “strongly encouraged” local leaders to work together and find a sollution.